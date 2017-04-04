Scenes of daily life
If you want careful observations of Salvadoran life from the perspective of a North American who spends lots of time in the country, read Linda's El Salvador Blog. Her most recent post includes a series of photos of daily life she recently took out of car windows while travelling around the country.
Here is an example:
Off of a dirt road in a very rural area, this family raises a few animals. Notice
the yellow pig shelter. If you remember the old pay phones that used to take prepaid
phone cards back in the '90's - then you remember those old yellow phone booths.
Yup, apparently they make great pig shelters. Salvadorans are experts at recycling things.
See the rest of Linda's post titled Just Click! And Keep Your Phone in Your Lap.
