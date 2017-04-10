Monday, April 10, 2017

Palm Sunday celebrations across El Salvador



Sunday was Palm Sunday or Día de los Ramos, and in El Salvador the Catholic faithful filled the  streets and churches with colorful celebrations of the start to Holy Week.

Salvadoran media captured images from the day:

ElSalvador.com:   images of Palm Sunday celebrations

ElSalvador.com: photo gallery of Catholic youth presenting reenactment of passion of Christ

ElSalvador.com: photo gallery of vendors who harvest palms to sell on Palm Sunday

ContraPunto:  photo gallery from festivities in Nahuizalco

Diario1.com:   images from different parts of the country

SFTV:  images from Zacatecoluca

ElSalvador.com:  video of Palm Sunday celebrations

LaPrensa Grafica: video of Palm Sunday celebrations


Bookmark and Share

Posted by Tim at 9:38 AM -- traducir a español --

Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 