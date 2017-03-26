Playa El Tunco
El Salvador is blessed to have a coastline with scores of scenic beaches. These beaches are an important source of job-creating tourism.
One of those beaches is Playa El Tunco. located just to the west of Puerto La Libertad on El Salvador's Pacific coast. The waves attract surfers, and the beautiful location attracts everyone else. The beach area features a growing number of small hotels, restaurants and bars. On a recent visit in mid-March, the area was bustling with North American tourists including both surfers and others on spring break. The area will be overwhelmed with beach lovers during Holy Week in mid-April.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Playa El Tunco area saw an investment of $11.6 million from 2014-2016 generating a significant number of direct and indirect jobs. Similar levels of investment are occurring down the coast from El Tunco at Playa El Zonte where four new small hotels are opening during 2017 which are expected to generate more than 250 direct and indirect jobs in the area.
Some photos taken at Playa El Tunco in mid-March:
