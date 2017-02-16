How a judge's order in Seattle may have saved a life in El Salvador
The Los Angeles Times today has a story about a Salvadoran teenager threatened with death by gangs in El Salvador. This young man was granted refugee status under the Central American Minors programs commenced by president Obama and was ready to come to the US and safety on February 9. Then President Trump intervened with his executive order suspending refugee admissions to the US.
This young man would have been stuck in El Salvador where gangs promised to cut him into pieces, but was saved by a federal court injunction blocking Trump's executive order. He boarded a plane for the US before Trump could try to cut off refugees once again.
Trump's orders have life and death consequences. Luckily a federal court was there to strike this one down and probably save more than just one life.
