El Salvador faces Trump's orders on immigration
Time magazine has a long article up on its website titled How Trump's Deportation Crackdown Could Sink El Salvador. The article suggests that tens of thousands of deportees arriving in a country with high unemployment and high crime rates could magnify those problems, while at the same time crucial family remittances would be in decline.
The article does include an interesting counterpoint from San Salvador mayor Nayib Bukele:
Not everyone believes that the return of migrants is a bad thing, however. San Salvador Mayor Nayib Bukele says those who dared to leave are the kinds of people El Salvador could benefit from creating wealth at home. “People that immigrate are dreamers, strong, entrepreneurs, people that want to succeed, people that are willing to go through a desert, to risk their lives, to be deported, to work double shifts,” he told TIME. “Imagine those people working here, making our country produce more.”I'm not sure that I agree with the mayor, however. There is little evidence to suggest, for example, that the surge in deportations under Barack Obama had any positive effect on El Salvador.
A recent report sponsored by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation concluded that the three countries of the Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras) had little institutional capacity to attend to the needs of deportees.
For an excellent overview of the Trump executive orders and their meaning, check out this policy brief from the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute.
Meanwhile, there is this story: Federal agents in Texas move hospitalized Salvadoran woman awaiting emergency surgery to a detention facility.
