4 of 10 Salvadorans want to emigrate
This week the UCA Institute of Public Opinion released its annual year end poll asking Salvadorans their opinions on a variety of subjects. Over my next few blog posts, we'll look at some of the results in the poll.
Perhaps the saddest part of the poll was contained in the opening paragraphs of bulletin announcing the poll results. 40.3% of the respondents said they would like to migrate from the country in the next year. According to the UCA, this is the highest percentage of people wanting to leave over the past decade of asking the question. In addition, 17.2% of the respondents said that some person in their extended family had to flee the country during 2016 as a result of some threat or act of violence. 71.2% of those polled believed that migration out of the country had increased in the past 12 months.
