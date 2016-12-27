Stats point to growth in massacres and vigilantes
According to statistics from El Salvador's attorney general (FGR) and published in La Prensa Grafica, the number of massacres is increasing and more than 40% are committed by groups other than the gangs.
These FGR statistics contrast with statements from the National Civilian Police, who have always contended that the vast majority of murders in the country are committed by the gangs.
58% of the victims were identified as gang members, while the remainder did not have an identified gang nexus.
There has been a pattern of increasing numbers of these multiple homicide massacres over the past three years as the level of violence in the country has increased.
Former Human Rights Ombudsman David Morales pointed to the vigilante groups as one of the significant sponsors of violence in the country, a fact that law enforcement authorities in the country have been unwilling to acknowledge.
No comments:
Post a Comment