Homicides in 2016 down from 2015
November 2016 closed with 361 murders across El Salvador, or an average of 12 per day. It is a high number, but it is 9.7% less than October 2016 and 20.3% less than November 2015. So far this year, El Salvador has seen an 18.6% reduction in the annual level of homicides. Those numbers are an improvement from the horrendous homicide totals in 2015, but will still leave 2016 with the second highest homicide rate in recent years. (Source: LPG Datos).
