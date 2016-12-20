El Salvador increases minimum wage
El Salvador's government yesterday increased the minimum wage for the country's workers.
The increase in minimum wages ranges from a 20% increase in service and industry jobs to more than a 100% increase for certain agricultural jobs.
Wages in the countryside for those working in the fields with coffee, sugar cane, cotton, and other crops will range from $200 to $224 monthly. Wages in services, industry and factories will be $300 with a slightly lower wage of $295 for workers in textile and sewing maquila factories.
Minimum wages are calculated on an 8 hour day and a 44 hour work week
The government says that these sizable increases will benefit more than 235,000 workers in the county.
No comments:
Post a Comment