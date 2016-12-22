A Christmas Plea for Peace
Sometimes, at this time of year, we need to be improbably hopeful. From WorldCrunch Spotlight: El Salvador, A Christmas Plea for Peace:
Make it stop! That’s the message delivered this week by an organization of Protestant churches in El Salvador, Central America’s smallest but deadliest country.
The group, known as the Pastoral Initiative for Life and Peace, or IPAZ, is hoping that for the week between Christmas and New Year, gang members, security forces, operatives of so-called death squads and others responsible for the nation’s horrific homicide numbers will accept a temporary “peace pact.”
“This time of year lends itself to concrete gestures of peace. This may not be an open war. But the violence is killing us,” IPAZ declared in a statement released Tuesday.
