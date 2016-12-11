35th anniversary of El Mozote massacre commemorated
There was an official commemoration of the 1981 El Mozote massacre on Saturday. Officials from El Salvador's national government including Vice President Oscar Ortiz, Secretary of Social Inclusion Vanda Pignato and Human Rights Advocate Raquel de Guevara, made appearances at the event on the 35th anniversary of the mass killing by the armed forces of El Salvador. During the event, remains of several victims recently exhumed were delivered to their family members.
#ElMozoteNuncaMás
More images here.
