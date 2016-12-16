14,000 Salvadorans captured at US border in 2 months
Almost 14,000 Salvadorans made up of families with children as well as unaccompanied children were detained at the US border with Mexico during October and November. This is according to statistics from the US Customs and Border Protection.
If those apprehended are seeking asylum in the US, the odds are that they will not obtain it. Families and children from El Salvador who seek asylum in the US have a very high rate of having their asylum requests turned down. According to statistics assembled by TRAC, immigration courts have denied asylum requests from El Salvador 82.9% of the time between 2011 and 2016,
And those are the rates under the current Obama administration. The odds will be even slimmer after Donald Trump is in office.
