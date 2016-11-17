Twelve years of blogging about El Salvador
Today is the 12th anniversary of this blog. In that time I have written more than 2400 posts. Thanks to everyone who continues to read, comment, and share ideas for the blog. I appreciate all the interest you show in this little country.
Looking over the tags I put on posts, these were the most common topics I have covered:
- Crime and Violence -- 213 posts
- Elections -- 165 posts
- Economy -- 135 posts
- Migration -- 133 posts
- Gangs -- 132 posts (probably just a subset of Crime and Violence)
- US Relations -- 109 posts
- History -- 102 posts
|The author, on the left, at beatification ceremony for Oscar Romero
3 comments:
Tim, I lived in El Salvador for three years, ending last June. I found your blog before I moved down and continued to read it throughout my time there. You helped me understand the complexities of life for Salvadorans and how to get along in a violent country. In three years, only one minor brush with trouble on the street and hundreds of photos safely taken from all over the country. Thank you!
Tim, Congratulations on 12 years. I've followed you since the beginning and am always pleased by the way you report and comment on the country I've grown to love. All the best to you!
Hello Everybody,
My name is Mrs Sharon Sim. I live in Singapore and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender that rescue my family from our poor situation, i will refer any person that is looking for loan to him, he gave me happiness to me and my family, i was in need of a loan of S$250,000.00 to start my life all over as i am a single mother with 3 kids I met this honest and GOD fearing man loan lender that help me with a loan of S$250,000.00 SG. Dollar, he is a GOD fearing man, if you are in need of loan and you will pay back the loan please contact him tell him that is Mrs Sharon, that refer you to him. contact Dr Purva Pius,via email:(urgentloan22@gmail.com) Thank you.
BORROWERS APPLICATION DETAILS
1. Name Of Applicant in Full:……..
2. Telephone Numbers:……….
3. Address and Location:…….
4. Amount in request………..
5. Repayment Period:………..
6. Purpose Of Loan………….
7. country…………………
8. phone…………………..
9. occupation………………
10.age/sex…………………
11.Monthly Income…………..
12.Email……………..
Regards.
Managements
Email Kindly Contact: urgentloan22@gmail.com
Post a Comment