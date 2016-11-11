The police as viewed by the Salvadoran public
Poll results recently released by the Francisco Gavidia University in San Salvador provide insights into how people view the National Civilian Police:
- 48% say that the police sometimes do not respect citizens' rights.
- 35% say they have been subject to, or aware of, abuse by police.
- The majority of Salvadorans don't reach out to police when they have been the victim of a crime. 69% would rather not go to the police because of a lack of trust or simply a belief that the perpetrators will not be captured.
- 49% believe that the police need more education in human rights.
- 45% of Salvadorans believe there are death squads within the ranks of the police.
- 66% of Salvadorans disapprove of vigilante death squads. (Of course that means that one in three do not disapprove).
