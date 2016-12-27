Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Thursday, December 22, 2016
A Christmas Plea for Peace
Sometimes, at this time of year, we need to be improbably hopeful. From WorldCrunch Spotlight: El Salvador, A Christmas Plea for Peace:
Make it stop! That’s the message delivered this week by an organization of Protestant churches in El Salvador, Central America’s smallest but deadliest country.
The group, known as the Pastoral Initiative for Life and Peace, or IPAZ, is hoping that for the week between Christmas and New Year, gang members, security forces, operatives of so-called death squads and others responsible for the nation’s horrific homicide numbers will accept a temporary “peace pact.”
“This time of year lends itself to concrete gestures of peace. This may not be an open war. But the violence is killing us,” IPAZ declared in a statement released Tuesday.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
El Salvador increases minimum wage
El Salvador's government yesterday increased the minimum wage for the country's workers.
The increase in minimum wages ranges from a 20% increase in service and industry jobs to more than a 100% increase for certain agricultural jobs.
Wages in the countryside for those working in the fields with coffee, sugar cane, cotton, and other crops will range from $200 to $224 monthly. Wages in services, industry and factories will be $300 with a slightly lower wage of $295 for workers in textile and sewing maquila factories.
Minimum wages are calculated on an 8 hour day and a 44 hour work week
The government says that these sizable increases will benefit more than 235,000 workers in the county.
Monday, December 19, 2016
Deporting thousands to staff the call center industry
In a recent article titled Deportation Profits, Hilary Goodfriend advances the argument that the growth of the call center industry in El Salvador is the product of powerful forces of big capital in conjunction with US government policies. The policies generate the mass deportation of Salvadorans from the US, many of whom have English language skills. Call centers have taken advantage of this pool of labor in El Salvador, in an industry which has exploded over the past decade.
Goodfriend writes:
In this cycle of migration, deportation, and externalization, the heartless enterprise of deportation also reveals neoliberalism’s cruel and cynical efficiency. The rise of the call-center industry in places like Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador signals that mass deportation has been reimagined as outsourcing: not only are jobs offshored, but so are the workers to fill them.She concludes:
US foreign policy purports to seek to help provide alternatives to mass migration from Central America, but the neoliberal programs that it promotes offer no such thing. Quite the opposite: they contribute directly to the conditions for mass migration, then banish those migrants back to the precarious economies they created. And US companies, from the private prison corporations and the border security firms to the banks, websites, and telecoms that outsource to the call centers, are cashing in at every turn.I share Goodfriend's concerns over the business interests which profit from the cycle of migration -- private prisons at the US border, remittance transfer companies taking fees out of every money transfer, and businesses on both sides of the border which exploit the powerlessness of the worker. But I have also spoken to many Salvadoran young people eager to get a call center job. The $600 per month starting salary is significantly more than most jobs generated by the economy in El Salvador. The challenging working conditions in the call center industry might best be addressed by strengthening workers rights, not just in call centers, but in all sectors of the Salvadoran economy. Unfortunately, union and labor issues are not high on the political agenda in El Salvador.
Saturday, December 17, 2016
Driving a bus, paying the gangs
The letter's message was eminently clear, "From today, all bus drivers must give us a special contribution of their salary if they do not want attacks against their lives. Signed: Barrio 18."
One of us there took the paper to the bus route manager. The amount of money requested was exceptionally high for each driver to have to pay. I don't remember well if it was maybe $200 or $300. Immediately our boss called a meeting and the following day we spoke about it.
Friday, December 16, 2016
14,000 Salvadorans captured at US border in 2 months
Almost 14,000 Salvadorans made up of families with children as well as unaccompanied children were detained at the US border with Mexico during October and November. This is according to statistics from the US Customs and Border Protection.
If those apprehended are seeking asylum in the US, the odds are that they will not obtain it. Families and children from El Salvador who seek asylum in the US have a very high rate of having their asylum requests turned down. According to statistics assembled by TRAC, immigration courts have denied asylum requests from El Salvador 82.9% of the time between 2011 and 2016,
And those are the rates under the current Obama administration. The odds will be even slimmer after Donald Trump is in office.
Sunday, December 11, 2016
35th anniversary of El Mozote massacre commemorated
Saturday, December 10, 2016
Continuing to unbury the past at El Mozote
The white and blue Justice of the Peace offices sit at the corner of the central plaza in Meanguera, El Salvador. From this humble office, Judge Mario Diaz Soto and his small team of assistants are presiding over one of the open legal proceedings involving perhaps the largest massacre of unarmed civilians in the Western Hemisphere, the 1981 El Mozote massacre. That massacre took place 35 years ago today, from December 10-12, 1981.
Judge Soto presides over legal proceedings directing exhumations to locate and identify the bodies of additional victims of the massacre at El Mozote and surrounding communities. The legal case before Judge Soto began with a petition from Tutela Legal, the human rights office of the Catholic church, working on behalf of victims’ families, and concerned with the lack of progress and the manner in which previous investigations had been proceeding.
At the exhumation site, a multi-institution team of workers is present. There is a prosecutor from the attorney general’s office responsible for this investigation phase. There is a representative of the country’s Human Rights Advocate office (PDDH). There are the forensic anthropologists from Canada and Argentina. There are workers from the Ministry of Public Works who provide the muscle to dig at the sites. There is the president of the victims’ association. There are police officers providing security. Judge Soto and his small staff are regular visitors.
|Exhumation site in El Mozote
There is another open legal proceeding in Morazan Department involving the massacre at El Mozote. This case commenced in 1990 in the court in the municipality of San Francisco Gotera, but was “archived” or closed in 1993 after the passage of the Amnesty Law. This case in Gotera has now been reopened with the nullification of the amnesty law by the Constitutional Chamber earlier this year.
There have essentially been three phases of the exhumations at El Mozote which have different legal usefulness. One set of exhumations took place in the early 1990s, while the Gotera proceeding was still open. These exhumations identified about 400 bodies of victims and the evidence of that work is admissible in the Gotera proceeding. Although admissible, that work was performed prior to recent advances in DNA testing technology and other forensic science, and might be subject to attack by defendants in any further proceeding.
After the Gotera proceeding was archived, the Argentine forensic team continued to come to El Mozote and conduct more exhumations as a humanitarian gesture in support of the families of victims. These exhumations were not conducted under the supervision of a court or prosecutor, and the results may not be admissible in court.
Now with the Meanguera proceeding, a new set of exhumations are being conducted with scientific rigor, including DNA testing to establish genetically the identity of remains, and with forensic identification where usable DNA is not available.
As the exhumations have proceeded, Judge Soto has a concern for the families of the victims. He has obtained the services of psychologists from the court system to provide counselling before, during and after the exhumations. When he held a hearing on the exhumation process, he ruled that not just the lawyers, but also the victims should be allowed to speak if they wanted to address the court.
|Judge Mario Diaz Soto
The exhumations will determine that criminal acts took place. It will be up to the office of the attorney general (FGR) to determine whether to charge anyone with crimes and who to charge. It will also be up to the FGR to decide whether to proceed in Judge Soto’s court or in the re-opened case in San Francisco Gotera. Judge Soto would like to see the case proceed in his court, but the decision will probably not be up to him.
The questions of the chain of command and who is responsible as one of the “intellectual authors” of the massacre at El Mozote are not yet being addressed. It is yet to be seen whether El Salvador's courts and prosecutors have the power or the political will to force the armed forces to turn over their records of operations from that bloody time.
Thursday, December 01, 2016
Homicides in 2016 down from 2015
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
El Salvador -- corruption edition
Corruption investigations,disclosures and prosecutions in El Salvador were a rare thing ten years ago. Not so any more. (Although convictions are something we are still waiting for). Here is some of the current news of corruption in El Salvador.
- An El Faro investigation has detailed how the legislative assembly awarded more than a half million dollars to an organization founded by the wife of the founder of the GANA party and current president of the National Assembly, Guillermo Gallegos. The organization is run by one of his assistants. The money was supposed to support violence prevention efforts in seven municipalities -- efforts that the municipalities say they never saw.
- Hearings concluded today regarding allegations of illegal enrichment of the former director of the state Institute of Social Security, Leonel Flores. Flores is accused of being unable to justify how his net worth grew significantly during his time in office.
- Reports are being disclosed how officials in both ARENA and FMLN governments going back 20 years have received cash bonus payments in addition to their salaries authorized by law. Former attorney general Luis Martinez, now being prosecuted for corruption, acknowledges receiving $10-20,000 per month in bonus payments. The former minister of health, Isabel Rodriguez says she also received cash bonus payments, although she was uncomfortable about it.
- A video has surfaced which seems to clearly show Salvadoran businessman Miguel Menéndez delivering a cash bribe to former attorney general Luis Martinez. (The delivery starts at 1:25 in the YouTube video).
- The Attorney General sued the former private secretary to president Tony Saca, Élmer Charlaix, for $18.7 million for illegal enrichment during Saca's presidency. (No doubt Saca, and not Charlaix, is the real target of this proceeding).
- The National Assembly is in the midst of determining whether a prosecution can proceed against José Atilio Benítez, the country's ambassador to Germany and former minister of defense, for trafficking in military weapons.
