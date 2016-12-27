Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Stats point to growth in massacres and vigilantes

According to statistics from El Salvador's attorney general (FGR) and published in La Prensa Grafica, the number of massacres is increasing and more than 40% are committed by groups other than the gangs.

From January 2014 through October 2016, there were 277 massacres in El Salvador, defined as multiple homicide events in which more than three persons were killed.    Of those massacres, the attorney general's office says that 157 (57%) were committed by the gangs and 120 (43%) were committed by vigilante groups known as "groups of social cleansing,"  by killers for hire, and by narco-traffickers.   The massacres in total claimed 1011 victims.  

These FGR statistics contrast with statements from the National Civilian Police, who have always contended that the vast majority of murders in the country are committed by the gangs.

58% of the victims were identified as gang members, while the remainder did not have an identified gang nexus.

There has been a pattern of increasing numbers of these multiple homicide massacres over the past three years as the level of violence in the country has increased.  

Former Human Rights Ombudsman David Morales pointed to the vigilante groups as one of the significant sponsors of violence in the country, a fact that law enforcement authorities in the country have been unwilling to acknowledge.




Thursday, December 22, 2016

A Christmas Plea for Peace

Sometimes, at this time of year, we need to be improbably hopeful.   From WorldCrunch Spotlight: El Salvador, A Christmas Plea for Peace:

Make it stop! That’s the message delivered this week by an organization of Protestant churches in El Salvador, Central America’s smallest but deadliest country. 
The group, known as the Pastoral Initiative for Life and Peace, or IPAZ, is hoping that for the week between Christmas and New Year, gang members, security forces, operatives of so-called death squads and others responsible for the nation’s horrific homicide numbers will accept a temporary “peace pact.” 
“This time of year lends itself to concrete gestures of peace. This may not be an open war. But the violence is killing us,” IPAZ declared in a statement released Tuesday.

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

El Salvador increases minimum wage

El Salvador's government yesterday increased the minimum wage for the country's workers.

The increase in minimum wages ranges from a 20% increase in service and industry jobs to more than a 100% increase for certain agricultural jobs.

Wages in the countryside for those working in the fields with coffee, sugar cane, cotton, and other crops will range from $200 to $224 monthly.    Wages in services, industry and factories will be $300 with a slightly lower wage of $295 for workers in textile and sewing maquila factories.

 Minimum wages are calculated on an 8 hour day and a 44 hour work week

The government says that these sizable increases will benefit more than 235,000 workers in the county.



Monday, December 19, 2016

Deporting thousands to staff the call center industry

In a recent article titled Deportation Profits,  Hilary Goodfriend advances the argument that the growth of the call center industry in El Salvador is the product of powerful forces of big capital in conjunction with US government policies.  The policies generate the mass deportation of Salvadorans from the US, many of whom have English language skills. Call centers have taken advantage of this pool of labor in El Salvador, in an industry which has exploded over the past decade.

Goodfriend writes:

In this cycle of migration, deportation, and externalization, the heartless enterprise of deportation also reveals neoliberalism’s cruel and cynical efficiency. The rise of the call-center industry in places like Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador signals that mass deportation has been reimagined as outsourcing: not only are jobs offshored, but so are the workers to fill them.
She concludes:
US foreign policy purports to seek to help provide alternatives to mass migration from Central America, but the neoliberal programs that it promotes offer no such thing. Quite the opposite: they contribute directly to the conditions for mass migration, then banish those migrants back to the precarious economies they created. And US companies, from the private prison corporations and the border security firms to the banks, websites, and telecoms that outsource to the call centers, are cashing in at every turn.
I share Goodfriend's concerns over the business interests which profit from the cycle of migration -- private prisons at the US border, remittance transfer companies taking fees out of every money transfer, and businesses on both sides of the border which exploit the powerlessness of the worker.   But I have also spoken to many Salvadoran young people eager to get a call center job.    The $600 per month starting salary is significantly more than most jobs generated by the economy in El Salvador.  The challenging working conditions in the call center industry might best be addressed by strengthening workers rights, not just in call centers, but in all sectors of the Salvadoran economy. Unfortunately, union and labor issues are not high on the political agenda in El Salvador.





Saturday, December 17, 2016

Driving a bus, paying the gangs


The letter's message was eminently clear, "From today, all bus drivers must give us a special contribution of their salary if they do not want attacks against their lives. Signed: Barrio 18." 
One of us there took the paper to the bus route manager. The amount of money requested was exceptionally high for each driver to have to pay. I don't remember well if it was maybe $200 or $300. Immediately our boss called a meeting and the following day we spoke about it.
This passage from The Bus Route That Institutionalized Extortion in El Salvador describes the basic threat hanging over all private bus companies in El Salvador: driving a bus requires paying extortion payments to the country's street gangs.   The article on the InsightCrime website and originally published by RevistaFactum has a candid interview with a bus driver whose employer decided to fund the extortion payments with payroll deductions from his employees' paychecks.   It's treated as a necessary cost of doing business, and a necessary protection for the drivers and conductors on the bus routes.   

But at least one other bus company takes a different approach, as set out in The El Salvador Businessman Who Does Not Pay the Gangs, from El Faro and also republished in English on the InsightCrime website.    Bus company owner Catalino Miranda refuses to pay extortion money to the gangs.   Instead he spends tens of thousands of dollars on his own private security force.   Yet this approach still takes a real toll on his employees.   More than two dozen drivers and conductors have been murdered by the gangs in the last twelve years.   Many drivers make their own private deals with the gangs to avoid the same fate as their co-workers.   

The common element in the approaches by the two bus company owners is their rejection of reporting the extortion of the police.   Such reporting is viewed as either pointless or foolhardy as no one believes that the police have the capacity to stop the gangs most profitable business.   Why risk attacks from the gangs by making a police report which will accomplish nothing?   



Friday, December 16, 2016

14,000 Salvadorans captured at US border in 2 months

Almost 14,000 Salvadorans made up of  families with children as well as unaccompanied children were detained at the US border with Mexico during October and November.   This is according to statistics from the US Customs and Border Protection.

If those apprehended are seeking asylum in the US, the odds are that they will not obtain it.  Families and children from El Salvador who seek asylum in the US have a very high rate of having their asylum requests turned down.  According to statistics assembled by TRAC, immigration courts have denied asylum requests from El Salvador 82.9% of the time between 2011 and 2016,  

And those are the rates under the current Obama administration.  The odds will be even slimmer after Donald Trump is in office.





  

Sunday, December 11, 2016

35th anniversary of El Mozote massacre commemorated

There was an official commemoration of the 1981 El Mozote massacre on Saturday.   Officials from El Salvador's national government including Vice President Oscar Ortiz, Secretary of Social Inclusion Vanda Pignato and Human Rights Advocate Raquel de Guevara, made appearances at the event on the 35th anniversary of the mass killing by the armed forces of El Salvador.    During the event, remains of several victims recently exhumed were delivered to their family members.   
#ElMozoteNuncaMás 







More images here.

Saturday, December 10, 2016

Continuing to unbury the past at El Mozote


The white and blue Justice of the Peace offices sit at the corner of the central plaza in Meanguera, El Salvador.  From this humble office, Judge Mario Diaz Soto and his small team of assistants are presiding over one of the open legal proceedings involving perhaps the largest massacre of unarmed civilians in the Western Hemisphere, the 1981 El Mozote massacre.   That massacre took place 35 years ago today, from December 10-12, 1981.

Judge Soto presides over legal proceedings directing exhumations to locate and identify the bodies of additional victims of the massacre at El Mozote and surrounding communities.  The legal case before Judge Soto began with a petition from Tutela Legal, the human rights office of the Catholic church, working on behalf of victims’ families, and concerned with the lack of progress and the manner in which previous investigations had been proceeding.

At the exhumation site, a multi-institution team of workers is present.   There is a prosecutor from the attorney general’s office responsible for this investigation phase.   There is a representative of the country’s Human Rights Advocate office (PDDH).    There are the forensic anthropologists from Canada and Argentina.   There are workers from the Ministry of Public Works who provide the muscle to dig at the sites.   There is the president of the victims’ association.    There are police officers providing security.   Judge Soto and his small staff are regular visitors.

Exhumation site in El Mozote


Judge Soto has ruled that the massacre at El Mozote and the surrounding communities 35 years ago was a crime against humanity and that his court had competent jurisdiction to oversee that matter. 

There is another open legal proceeding in Morazan Department involving the massacre at El Mozote. This case commenced in 1990 in the court in the municipality of San Francisco Gotera, but was “archived” or closed in 1993 after the passage of the Amnesty Law.    This case in Gotera has now been reopened with the nullification of the amnesty law by the Constitutional Chamber earlier this year.

There have essentially been three phases of the exhumations at El Mozote which have different legal usefulness.   One set of exhumations took place in the early 1990s, while the Gotera proceeding was still open.    These exhumations identified about 400 bodies of victims and the evidence of that work is admissible in the Gotera proceeding.   Although admissible, that work was performed prior to recent advances in DNA testing technology and other forensic science, and might be subject to attack by defendants in any further proceeding.

After the Gotera proceeding was archived, the Argentine forensic team continued to come to El Mozote and conduct more exhumations as a humanitarian gesture in support of the families of victims.    These exhumations were not conducted under the supervision of a court or prosecutor, and the results may not be admissible in court.

Now with the Meanguera proceeding, a new set of exhumations are being conducted with scientific rigor, including DNA testing to establish genetically the identity of remains, and with forensic identification where usable DNA is not available.

As the exhumations have proceeded, Judge Soto has a concern for the families of the victims.   He has obtained the services of psychologists from the court system to provide counselling before, during and after the exhumations.   When he held a hearing on the exhumation process, he ruled that not just the lawyers, but also the victims should be allowed to speak if they wanted to address the court.

Judge Mario Diaz Soto
Judge Soto has also decided that all parts of the proceeding will be open to public inspection.   Although many court proceedings in El Salvador proceed “en reserve” or under seal, Judge Soto has opted for transparency, which he believes is required by El Salvador’s transparency law.

The exhumations will determine that criminal acts took place.    It will be up to the office of the attorney general (FGR)  to determine whether to charge anyone with crimes and who to charge.   It will also be up to the FGR to decide whether to proceed in Judge Soto’s court or in the re-opened case in San Francisco Gotera.   Judge Soto would like to see the case proceed in his court, but the decision will probably not be up to him.

The questions of the chain of command and who is responsible as one of the “intellectual authors” of the massacre at El Mozote are not yet being addressed.  It is yet to be seen whether El Salvador's courts and prosecutors have the power or the political will to force the armed forces to turn over their records of operations from that bloody time.





Thursday, December 01, 2016

Homicides in 2016 down from 2015

November 2016 closed with  361 murders across El Salvador, or an average of 12 per day.  It is a high number, but it is 9.7% less than October 2016 and 20.3% less than November 2015.   So far this year, El Salvador has seen an 18.6% reduction in the annual level of homicides.    Those numbers are an improvement from the horrendous homicide totals in 2015, but will still leave 2016 with the second highest homicide rate in recent years.     (Source: LPG Datos).  



Wednesday, November 30, 2016

El Salvador -- corruption edition

Corruption investigations,disclosures and prosecutions in El Salvador were a rare thing ten years ago. Not so any more.   (Although convictions are something we are still waiting for).   Here is some of the current news of corruption in El Salvador.

  • An El Faro investigation has detailed how the legislative assembly awarded more than a half million dollars to an organization founded by the wife of the founder of the GANA party and current president of the National Assembly, Guillermo Gallegos.   The organization is run by one of his assistants.   The money was supposed to support violence prevention efforts in seven municipalities -- efforts that the municipalities say they never saw.

  • Hearings concluded today regarding allegations of illegal enrichment of the former director of the state Institute of Social Security, Leonel Flores.   Flores is accused of being unable to justify how his net worth grew significantly during his time in office.


  • A video has surfaced which seems to clearly show Salvadoran businessman Miguel Menéndez delivering a cash bribe to former attorney general Luis Martinez.  (The delivery starts at 1:25 in the YouTube video).

  • The Attorney General sued the former private secretary to president Tony Saca, Élmer Charlaix, for $18.7 million for illegal enrichment during Saca's presidency.   (No doubt Saca, and not Charlaix, is the real target of this proceeding).

  • The National Assembly is in the midst of determining whether a prosecution can proceed against José Atilio Benítez, the country's ambassador to Germany and former minister of defense, for trafficking in military weapons.
So no one should be surprised that the citizens of El Salvador do not hold their public officials in very high esteem.

