4 of 10 Salvadorans want to emigrate
This week the UCA Institute of Public Opinion released its annual year end poll asking Salvadorans their opinions on a variety of subjects. Over my next few blog posts, we'll look at some of the results in the poll.
Perhaps the saddest part of the poll was contained in the opening paragraphs of bulletin announcing the poll results. 40.3% of the respondents said they would like to migrate from the country in the next year. According to the UCA, this is the highest percentage of people wanting to leave over the past decade of asking the question. In addition, 17.2% of the respondents said that some person in their extended family had to flee the country during 2016 as a result of some threat or act of violence. 71.2% of those polled believed that migration out of the country had increased in the past 12 months.
MS proposes peace process
In an interview with the online periodical El Faro, spokesmen for the gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), described a proposal for sitting down at a table for dialogue with the government. For the first time, the gang leaders indicated that they would be willing to put the dissolution of the gang on the bargaining table. The full article from El Faro has been translated into English and is available at the InsightCrime website here.
The gang is proposing a public dialogue in which the country's three principal gangs (MS-13, 18 Revolucionarios and 18 Sureños), human rights institutions, and the government would participate. From the InsightCrime translation:
As a starting point, the gang has proposed two points that have never been negotiated previously. The first is the possibility that the government would create a process that would allow active members to leave the gang. "A child does things that he doesn't have to do, but when he becomes an adult or has children, he matures and doesn't want to continue doing what he's done in the past," said one MS13 leaders in an interview that took place in a community in the metropolitan area of San Salvador.
The second point -- which is the principal new offer -- refers to discussing the dismantling of the gang. El Faro probed the group on this point during the interview and in subsequent telephone conversations. The MS13's spokesmen insisted that the issue can be addressed if they are treated seriously in the negotiations.The reaction of the government to the MS proposal contained in the El Faro article has been chilly but not entirely dismissive. The president's spokesman Eugenio Chicas spoke to El Faro:
Chicas said he could offer an idea of the chances that the proposal would be taken into consideration. "The government's stance with respect to any dialogue, agreement or conversation with the gangs are very clear and cannot be negotiated. There can be no dialogue, no agreement and no conversation with these groups -- no deal. Until today. And I say so because this is what I know. If the president says otherwise, it will be up to him, and he has the authority to consider any other solution," he stated....
Chicas believes that the possibility of exploring an agreement with the MS13 depends on several factors: first, the social acceptance of the negotiations; second, the convergence of the political willingness of different parties; and third, the resources needed to finance such a process and the legal discussions that must take place before it starts.
"This is an issue that must be considered. Not only has El Salvador's society proved to be against any attempt at dialogue or conversation with the gangs, it also vehemently opposes any advantage or legal benefit for these groups. And a government must understand the will of its citizens. This is a key element, but it is not the only one. Another crucial factor will be the chances of a political agreement between different governing forces, in this case the country's government together with the opposition and other social actors, as reflected in the National Security Council. This is another factor that must be taken into account, and another element is whether the strategy could yield better results within the political timeframe we have left. Bear in mind that elections will take place in the few years we've got left," he stated.More typical was the reaction of Howard Cotto, who also spoke to El Faro:
National Police Director Howard Cotto's views are starker, making the point that the government does not have anything to negotiate with the gangs. "All that they offer is to continue committing crimes if we don't negotiate with them and that is utterly wrong…What do they offer? To stop killing or stop extorting? And in return they want something? No! Just stop doing it," he concluded.In La Pagina, Vice President Oscar Ortiz was quoted as saying:
This year we are going to intensify the blows against the criminal structures, we are going to intensify blows against extortion, against the structure of extortion, we are going to intensify the control of the prison system, we are going to continue striking at the heads of the criminal organizations, we are going to search for them far and wide through the country and, of course, we are going to continue strengthening the whole set of actions that permit us to empower and strengthen our National Civilian Police and our armed forces, all the security apparatus. The crux of these measures is to guaranty more safety to the family and community in the coming years.In response to the MS proposal in El Faro, Ortiz said the government was not going to change its position of not having rapprochement with the criminal organizations. Instead, he said:
Let them stop killing, stop extorting, stop attacking the police, stop threatening the innocent population far and wide throughout the country, stop committing crimes. The country can't be under threat with a gun to its head. A criminal group can't compete with the State.Given the extreme distaste among the general public for the idea of negotiation with the gangs, I certainly do not expect the government to agree to any kind of open dialogue. The MS spokemen quoted in El Faro suggest that there are members of the gang who are looking for ways to leave the gang life behind, and they want to talk to the government about it. The government should look for ways to reduce the ranks of gang members if it can. Perhaps that process needs to be done not at a national level bargaining table, but instead to be done youth by youth, gang cell (clica) by gang cell, community by community. Ultimately the steps towards pacification of the country require prevention and opportunities for young people on the front end, and rehabilitation and re-insertion of reformed gang members on the back-end. There has been too much emphasis on intensifying blows, and too little emphasis on rescuing young people from the gangs.
Top El Salvador stories of 2016
Here is my annual round-up of the top ten stories from the previous year in El Salvador.
"Exceptional measures" to combat gang violence. In March 2016, the government announced that it would be deploying exceptional measures in its fight against the country's gangs. The measures included transferring gang leaders to high security prison and placing them in solitary confinement, increasing the military presence on the streets including in San Salvador's historic center, and an overall level of increased hard-line tactics. In response to attacks on security forces, the government announced "Plan Nemesis" in November, to increase further the hard-line tactics directed towards the gangs. But by the end of the year, there was not a great deal of evidence the measures were working. While the homicide rate was down from the bloody high in 2015, 2016 would still go down as the second bloodiest year since the year 2000.
San Salvador mayor Nayib Bukele. San Salvador's young, dynamic mayor Nayib Bukele continued to draw good reviews for his efforts to improve living conditions for the residents of the country's capital city. Programs like the restoration of the City's historic center and a new marketplace for informal vendors were praised. Still, the popular mayor sparred with the country's media as well as trading accusations with Douglas Melendez, the new attorney general.
Corruption investigations. This year the news was filled with stories of corruption investigations. The country's last two presidents, Mauricio Funes and Tony Saca, were being investigated for enriching themselves during their terms in office. Funes sought asylum in Nicaragua, while Saca is facing questions over more than $246 million in funds directed by his personal secretary. The former attorney general was charged with selling his office to a prominent businessman, and the former minister of defense was charged with weapon sales.
Zika virus. At the beginning of the year, dire warnings were being sounded about the Zika virus as El Salvador reported a significant number of cases. El Salvador's health minister even advised women to postpone pregnancies for the next two years. Despite an early spate of suspected cases, Zika never reached crisis proportions in El Salvador and instead may be headed to be simply one of the mosquito-borne diseases which regularly plague the country along with dengue and chikunguya.
Increase in minimum wage. There was a year long battle over increasing minimum wages in El Salvador. Ultimately the government of president Salvador Sanchez Ceren prevailed over the business sector and sizable increases were put in place. Still, many noted that the wage scale continued to have a considerable disparity between agricultural and urban work and that the wages were still not high enough to provide a dignified income.
Migration continues. Salvadorans are continuing to flee their country as a result of gang violence, primarily heading towards the US. A surge in migrants from El Salvador and other countries in Central America was seen at the US southern border. Despite the well-documented levels of gang violence in the country forcing thousands of families to be displaced, Salvadorans had little success in winning asylum cases in the US, and formal programs to address the issues were tiny and ineffectual.
A new attorney general. After protracted political negotiations. Douglas Melendez became the country's new attorney general. He immediately made his presence known with a series of high profile prosecutions including his predecessor Luis Martinez, former presidents Saca and Funes, persons who had participated in the 2012 gang truce process, and financial leaders of Mara Salvatrucha. He was much more quiet about the possibility of war crimes prosecutions following the nullification of the amnesty law.
Revelations about politicians who dealt with gangs. Politicians learned that, when they deal with the gangs, the gangs might be recording the conversations. Recordings surfaced of party officials from both ARENA and the FMLN discussing accommodations for the gangs in return for help in the 2014 presidential elections. Municipal leaders in different cities were charged with colluding with the gangs to enrich the leaders and the gangs.
Government fiscal crisis. El Salvador's government increasingly struggled to pay its bills. The reasons were many: Tax evasion by many individuals and businesses. International borrowing which was blocked by the Constitutional Chamber, and a deadlock in the National Assembly in approving legislation for new borrowing. Increased social spending and increased spending on domestic security while the country struggled to find new sources of income. The ongoing crisis caused the country's credit rating to fall and hobbled the government's ability to address many social problems.
The gangs and archaeology
The gang violence which continues to bedevil El Salvador has forced a suspension to archaeological investigations at Joya De Ceren. According to an article published in El Faro, the archaeological team from the University of Colorado, which has been working at the site for almost 40 years, retired from the country in 2016. El Faro published an article from Dr. Payton Sheets, the original discover of the ancient Mayan village now classified as a World Heritage Site.
The scholars from Colorado had hoped to be working on important new excavations funded by a National Science Foundation grant during 2016-18. Dr. Sheets, however, pointed to two events in early 2016 which led his team to suspend their work. The first was the murder of two close friends and collaborators who lived in the community Joya de Ceren. The second was the massacre of eight electrical workers and three witnesses in a zone close to the archaeological site. The confluence of these events made team members too fearful to continue working in the region.
The suspension of the archaeological investigation is a poignant example of how gang violence has ripple effects throughout Salvadoran society. Even our ability to understand the lives of people who lived 1400 years ago is impacted by the senseless cycle of killing.
While the archaeological site remains open to tourists and visitors, the local community also loses out from the absence of the archaeologists and the additional employment and spending they bring when they are engaged in field work.
You can learn much more about what Dr. Sheets and has team had learned in previous decades work at this site.
Stats point to growth in massacres and vigilantes
A Christmas Plea for Peace
Sometimes, at this time of year, we need to be improbably hopeful. From WorldCrunch Spotlight: El Salvador, A Christmas Plea for Peace:
Make it stop! That’s the message delivered this week by an organization of Protestant churches in El Salvador, Central America’s smallest but deadliest country.
The group, known as the Pastoral Initiative for Life and Peace, or IPAZ, is hoping that for the week between Christmas and New Year, gang members, security forces, operatives of so-called death squads and others responsible for the nation’s horrific homicide numbers will accept a temporary “peace pact.”
“This time of year lends itself to concrete gestures of peace. This may not be an open war. But the violence is killing us,” IPAZ declared in a statement released Tuesday.
El Salvador increases minimum wage
El Salvador's government yesterday increased the minimum wage for the country's workers.
The increase in minimum wages ranges from a 20% increase in service and industry jobs to more than a 100% increase for certain agricultural jobs.
Wages in the countryside for those working in the fields with coffee, sugar cane, cotton, and other crops will range from $200 to $224 monthly. Wages in services, industry and factories will be $300 with a slightly lower wage of $295 for workers in textile and sewing maquila factories.
Minimum wages are calculated on an 8 hour day and a 44 hour work week
The government says that these sizable increases will benefit more than 235,000 workers in the county.
Deporting thousands to staff the call center industry
In a recent article titled Deportation Profits, Hilary Goodfriend advances the argument that the growth of the call center industry in El Salvador is the product of powerful forces of big capital in conjunction with US government policies. The policies generate the mass deportation of Salvadorans from the US, many of whom have English language skills. Call centers have taken advantage of this pool of labor in El Salvador, in an industry which has exploded over the past decade.
Goodfriend writes:
In this cycle of migration, deportation, and externalization, the heartless enterprise of deportation also reveals neoliberalism’s cruel and cynical efficiency. The rise of the call-center industry in places like Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador signals that mass deportation has been reimagined as outsourcing: not only are jobs offshored, but so are the workers to fill them.She concludes:
US foreign policy purports to seek to help provide alternatives to mass migration from Central America, but the neoliberal programs that it promotes offer no such thing. Quite the opposite: they contribute directly to the conditions for mass migration, then banish those migrants back to the precarious economies they created. And US companies, from the private prison corporations and the border security firms to the banks, websites, and telecoms that outsource to the call centers, are cashing in at every turn.I share Goodfriend's concerns over the business interests which profit from the cycle of migration -- private prisons at the US border, remittance transfer companies taking fees out of every money transfer, and businesses on both sides of the border which exploit the powerlessness of the worker. But I have also spoken to many Salvadoran young people eager to get a call center job. The $600 per month starting salary is significantly more than most jobs generated by the economy in El Salvador. The challenging working conditions in the call center industry might best be addressed by strengthening workers rights, not just in call centers, but in all sectors of the Salvadoran economy. Unfortunately, union and labor issues are not high on the political agenda in El Salvador.
Driving a bus, paying the gangs
The letter's message was eminently clear, "From today, all bus drivers must give us a special contribution of their salary if they do not want attacks against their lives. Signed: Barrio 18."
One of us there took the paper to the bus route manager. The amount of money requested was exceptionally high for each driver to have to pay. I don't remember well if it was maybe $200 or $300. Immediately our boss called a meeting and the following day we spoke about it.
